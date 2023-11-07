The National Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu has rejuvenated the old CDC spirit rallying thousands of partisans to forcefully campaign beginning today for the reelection bid of President George Manneh Weah.

Speaking to scores of partisans Sunday, November 5, Morlustated that it was time members of the CDC and its alliances do all in their power to retire former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai on November 14, 2023.

Morlu said the pending November 14, 2023 runoff election is the final opportunity for members of the CDC to do all they can to secure another six years mandate from the Liberian people to complete the political drive of the CDC Government which began eighteen years ago.

Morlu emphasized that the 2023 election is significant to the growth and development of the country and as such, CDCiansshould leave no stone unturned in their efforts to secure victory.

“Another term for President George Weah is significant to consolidating the many gains made in the transformation of Liberia’s development agenda. Our people are not stupid. I can assure you that our partisans are resolved to come out on November 14 to ensure Joseph Boakai,s 48 years politics without tangible results come to an end,” Mulbah Morlusounded.

Meanwhile, defeated Montserrado County District# 8 Representative candidate, Rufus Neufville has officially endorsed the reelection bid of President George Manneh Weah. Neufville emphasized that he stands 100% firmly behind the Collaborating Political Parties’ recent decision to support the re-election of President George Weah in the runoff election.

Addressing a news conference, Ambassador Neufville of the Liberty Party, one of the constituent parties of the CPP stressed that he remains party disciplined and will follow the CPP’s direction to ensure that President George Weah gets re-elected come November 14, 2023, runoff election.

He noted that his support for President Weah’s re-election is similarly predicated on his acceptance of the CPP’s conditions that if reelected, his government will value the rule of law and tackle corruption among others.

Recently, the Standard-bearer of the CPP, Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings set up a committee to decide the party’s next political move whether to support the incumbent or former Vice President Joseph Boakai, political leader of the opposition Unity Party, with majority block recommending President George Weah for his second term over the Unity Party.

President George Weah and his main rival Joseph N. Boakai are set for a runoff after running neck-to-neck in the just ended October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Mr. Weah secured 43.83% of the votes with Mr. Boakai obtaining 43.44% according to results announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC). A candidate needs more than 50% +1 of the votes to be declared the winner. The 10 October election was Liberia’s closest presidential race since a civil war ended two decades ago.