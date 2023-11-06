with less than eleven days to the conduct of the much anticipated runoff Presidential Election slated for November 14, 2023, eleven opposition political parties youth league have endorsed the reelection bid of incumbent President George M. Weah.

The parties include, Alternative National Congress, African Liberation League, Liberia Rebuilding Party, All Liberian Party, Liberia People’s Party, National Democratic Coalition, Liberia National Union, Liberty Party, All Liberian Coalition Party, and the Movement for Progress Change.

The parties listed were represented by their various youth league chairmen and nearly all executive members of their youth leagues.

Reading a joint statement on behalf of the parties youth leagues under the banner ,“Consortium of Opposition Political Parties National Youth Leader, the Chairperson of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP), Austin B. Toe declared that they have found Liberia’s next President and that that person is President George M. Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

“We the young people of the Consortium of Opposition Political Parties’ National Youth Leader hereby announce, proclaim, and declare to our nation and the world at large in a manner unprecedented that the election of November 14, 2023 is no more an issue, that we have found the nation’s next President and that person is no one other than President George M. Weah,” Toe said.

“We want the world to know that we find this runoff election very essential and key to the growth and future development of our country and therefore we can’t wait but to make our decision, we can’t wait, but work, we can’t wait, but work together at this time as this is the only realistic means by which we can succeed as a people, we can’t wait but make our country to continue on this unprecedented trajectory of development and youth empowerment,” the youth said in their statement.

Mr. Toe called on all their supporters, cadres, militants, and the young people in general to join this national endeavor to prevent Liberia from slipping back in the hands of those he described as squanderers, economic vultures, and ensure that President Weah is elected to the presidency of Liberia on November 14 this year as he continue to transform the economy, give dignity to the young people in Liberia and be a witness to his massive infrastructure development.

Some of the opposition political parties including Liberia People Party and the All Liberian Coalition Party have already endorsed Unity Party leader, Joseph Boakai for the runoff election.

For his part, the National Chairman of the National Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, Emmanuel Johnson welcomed the opposition youth leaders and termed the move as a one meant to emancipate the people of Liberia from a Unity Party third time rule.

The initiative to convinced and bring on board these youth leaders to the CDC for President Weah’s re-election was an idea from the youth league of the ruling party through its Chairman Johnson.

“We have realized that the second face of the liberation struggle (runoff election) as begin announced by the National Elections Commission would require dialogue, convincing young people, reestablishing inter-personal relationship with them and creating an environment where they feel safe.”

“Long before now, these political parties have their own constitutions, bylaws and philosophy and we are grateful to them for seeing the CDC as the only viable means to achieving the needed development and economic empowerment the Liberian people so desired ” Johnson said.

“They have decided to join us; they have decided to the join the CDC and ensure President Weah is re-elected. For me, those are magnificent stances they have taken. And because we believe that President Weah is the only President who has given many young people the national leadership role evidenced by his unprecedented desire to empower more young people in national leadership role,” Chairman Johnson intoned.

Chairman Johnson urged the young people to go back to their various counties of residence to make more disciples and ensure President Weah is re-elected for another six years to continue on the path of development for the country and its people.

He encouraged them not to listen to what ever criticism coming from the opposition but to continue to preach the message about the good leadership of President Weah and how his re-election would benefit this generation and generations to come.

President George Weah obtained 840,087 of the total votes representing 43.83% and winning the first round by a 7,000 plus vote margin.

Many Liberians who support President Weah have consistently hailed the Liberian leader for delving into infrastructure development, youth empowerment through strong education policies and investment in road and health sectors.