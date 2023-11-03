The UP Alliance Campaign welcomes in the most satisfying term the endorsement of Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai’s Presidential bid from the All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP).

The endorsement led by the Standard-bearer of the Party, Lusinee F. Kamara, Sr., is extremely significant in unseating and stopping Mr. Weah and his CDC from further destroying Liberia, a statement from the UP Campaign noted.

“As we intensify our campaign, the UP Alliance Campaign will work diligently with all of the structures of ALCOP across the country to ensure victory for JNB, JKK and the Liberian people on November 14, 2023,” the release added.