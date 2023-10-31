By: Perry B. Zordyu

Since the pronouncement of the run-off election in November, both the ruling and opposition Unity Party have strived to get the support of former presidential candidates and political parties.

One of the political parties that have endorsed Mr. Boakai for the runoff election is the Liberia First Movement headed by Sheikh M. Kouyateh. Yesterday the LFM endorsed the presidential bid of former Vice President and Unity Party Standard-bearer Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The endorsement of the Liberia First Movement broughttogether huge support from the Muslim community to the Rescue Mission.

Speaking during the endorsement ceremony, the party’sChairperson, Ambassador Leaye Togbah stated that the Unity Party possesses the qualities and experience as well as vision to lead Liberia towards prosperity and progress.

Ambassador Leaye Togbah furthered that the track records, dedication to public service, and commitment to the well-being of the Liberian people of the former Unity Party now Rescue Mission headed by Am Joseph Nyumah Boakai is the ideal candidate in the November 14 run-off to steer the nation forward.

“We call upon all our supporters, well-wishers, and fellow political parties and leaders in the opposition to unite in support of Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung for the run-off election. It is through collective efforts and a shared vision that we can bring about positive change and address the challenges faced by our country,” Amb. Leaye Togbah added.

The Liberia First Movement Party Chairman stressed that under the leadership of Boakai-Koung’s presidency, Liberia as a country will witness inclusive governance, economic growth, social development, and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Ambassador Togbah maintained that Liberia under Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai will prioritize the interest of Liberians, ensuring accountability and achieving sustainable development goals, adding that they are confident that their leadership will propel Liberia towards a better tomorrow.

Chairman Leaye E. Togbah spoke yesterday, November 30, 2023, at their party headquarters in Central Monrovia.