By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) says it is suspending all its political activities in Montserrado County.

CDC Campaign spokesperson, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala said, “We also take this time to emphasis very clearly that CDC has cancered all public political activities on September 17, 2023.”

According to Cllr. Gbala, the move is intended to breath political tolerance, avoid violence and also create the space for opposition Unity Party (UP) to launch their campaign activities.

“We take this time admonish all of our partisans to also refrain from organizing any public activities on September 17 in Montserrado County so that we avoid any case of insightful and violence,” he said.

Earlier, an auxiliary of the party had announced a musical concept on the very day the Unity Party had planned to launch its campaign activities in Montserrado County.

Musicians and bloggers made announcement of the concept but the CDC Spokesperson described them as unauthorized auxiliary.