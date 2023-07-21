With weeks to Liberia’s Presidential and Legislative Election, the country’s electoral body National Elections Commission (NEC) has released the preliminary listing of Presidential Candidates and their running mates for the presidency of Liberia.

According to NEC’s preliminary list of Presidential Candidates, twenty (20) candidates are to contest for the nation’s highest presidency of Liberia and twenty Vice Presidential running mates if given the final green light by the electoral body.

Nineteen of the candidates are contesting against incumbent George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who won the presidential election in 2017 against Unity party Standard-bearer Joseph N. Boakai who is contesting for the second time.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Liberia in 2023 to elect the President, the House of Representatives, and half the Senate. Incumbent George Weah is eligible for a second term.

The President is elected using the two-round system, whilst the 73 members of the House of Representatives are elected by first-past-the-post voting in single-member constituencies

In January 2022, Nathaniel Barnes, a former Liberian ambassador to the United States (2008–2010), announced his intention to run for the presidency as an independent candidate but later withdrew his candidacy.

the leader of the Liberia National Union announced on 20 January 2023 that he would run for the presidency. Joseph Boakai, Former Vice President of Liberia (2006-2018) and candidate for President in 2017 has announced that he will run for the presidency again in the upcoming October 2023 elections.

Incumbent George Weah, current president of Liberia had since announced he would run for President in 2023 to succeed himself after six years of leadership which his critics describe as corrupt and misguided leadership.

Some of those vying for the nation’s highest office in the pending October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative include, Edward W. Appleton of Grassroots Development Movement (GDM), Joseph N. Boakai of the former ruling Unity party (UP), Allen R. Brown of Liberia Restoration Party (LRP), Alexander B. Cummings of Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Simeon C.M Freeman of Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Tiawon Saye Gongloe of Liberia People’s Party (LPP), Lusinee F. kamara of All Liberia Coalition party (ALCOP), David G.B Kiamu of Democratic People’s Party of Liberia (DPPL) and Alexander N. Kollie of Reformers National Congress (RNC).

Others are Sheikh A. Kouyateh of Liberia First Movement (LFM), Alhma Bendu Kromah, Independent Candidate, Richard Saye Miller of Liberians for Prosperity (LFP), Clarence K. Moniba of Liberia National Union (LINU), Robert Fraz Morris, Independent Candidate, Sara Nyanti-Beysolow of African Liberation League (ALL), William Wiah Tuider of Democratic National Allegiance (DNA), Joshua Tom Turner of New Liberia party (NLP), incumbent George M. Weah of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC),Jeremiah Z. Whapoe of Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) and Luther N. Yorfee of Liberia Rebuilding Party (REBUILDERS).