By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Amidst the cry for increased women’s participation in politics, statistics recently released by the National Elections Commission revealed that at least fifty-one (51) female candidates have been certificated to contest the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Though the candidate’s nomination ends July 14, 2023, the data released by the Commission displayed substantial improvement in demand for women’s participation in politics.

A total of twelve (12) Independent Candidates and thirty-three (33) others from political parties have been certificated to contest the Representative Seats including four (4) Senatorial Candidates, and two (2) Vice Presidential Candidates making up the number.

The data from the Commission can be analyzed that political parties and coalitions are discovering the value of women’s inclusion in politics, and are working to acquire 30% or more women’s reflections on the candidate listing to breach unevenness and gender inequality in decision-making.

It follows the 54 Legislature amendment to some sections of the New Elections Law of Liberia to address gender inequality referencing Section 4.5 of the New Election Law mandates 30% women representation in every political party during the submission of candidates listing to the National Elections Commission and Section 4.5(1d) also mandates every political party or coalition to have a female contestant for every primary at a convention for a constituency.

The Legislature had bestowed authority on the National Elections Commission Law to fine or delist any political party that failed to adhere to the gender quotas.

However, the bill was vetoed by President George Weah citing that it contravenes several existing laws and could lead to a Constitutional crisis.

Meanwhile, several political activists and Civil Society Organizations have expressed excitement over the number of female candidates so far whilst encouraging more women to take advantage of the process.