By; Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-The wave of the political tide is heavily rising in the vote-rich county of Nimba as two former rebel generals are expected to battle each other. This time not with guns, but at the ballot box for the lone Senatorial seat of the county.

Reports emanating from Nimba County say two of the former fiercest rebel generals, Gen. Prince Y. Johnson of the defunct Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL), now Senator of Nimba County, and a battlefield Commander of the defunct National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL), Roland Duo, now a private citizen and businessman are set to battle for the Senatorial seat of Nimba in the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The two former generals now politician and businessman will test their political strength at the ballot box to prove to Nimbaians who is the “Lord” of the land.

Senator Johnson was first elected in 2005 as Senior Senator of Nimba County along with another former rebel general, Adolphus Dolo as Junior Senator of the county. Both contested as Independent Candidates on the platform of defending the people of Nimba.

In addition, the former political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) Senator Prince Johnson during the 2011 Legislative and Presidential Elections, was reelected by the people of Nimba but voted against Senator Dolo.

Reports say history is about to repeat itself in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections with the Senatorial seat of Nimba being contested by two of Nimba County’s strongest sons.

Roland Duo is running on the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) ticket for the Senatorial post, while Senator Prince Y. Johnson is running on his political party’s ticket-the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

Senator Johnson is not comfortable with the entry into the race by Mr. Duo on the grounds that the number of votes will be divided, thus putting him the current senator at a disadvantage.

Roland Duo has vowed to unseat the political “godfather’ of Nimba, Senator Johnson at the polls.

Prince Yormie Johnson (born 6 July 1952) is a Liberian politician and the current Senior Senator from Nimba County. A former rebel leader, Johnson played a prominent role in the first Liberian Civil War. Serving as the leader of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia, he captured, tortured, and executed President Samuel Doe, who had himself overthrown and murdered the previous President William R. Tolbert Jr.

Roland Duo is the former senior frontline commander of Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) and government, Roland Duo. During the TRC hearing, Mr. Duo now a civilian, denied knowledge of the Mahel River Massacre in 2003 in Bomi County and dismissed all allegations of atrocities committed by him as pointed out by previous witnesses appearing before the Commission.

Adding to the choruses of denials of atrocities by key war actors, rebel General Duo appearing before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) also denied allegations of gross human rights violations including murders, rapes, and arsons, saying that if atrocities were committed, they were done without his knowledge and acquiescence.