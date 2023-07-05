MONROVIA-President George Manneh Weah has extolled Liberia-Israel relations, emphasizing that both countries have, over the years, shared a long and historic fraternal bond.

President Weah said his visit to Israel is a return to the Holy Land of Divine Blessings.

Speaking at the Israeli State House where he, First Lady Clar Marie Weah, and his entourage were received by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Wife Michal, the Liberian Leader said he was delighted to be in Jerusalem the Holy Land. He stressed the need for strengthening the relations between the two countries, especially in the area of agriculture, with a focus on rice production. He said Liberia can also benefit a lot in other areas, including health, education, and trade from Israel.

On International Relations, President Weah reaffirmed Liberia’s support to the cause of peace between Palestine and Israel, saying, as the leader of a country coming from war, Liberia’s foremost international agenda is for the promotion of peace and democracy.

Welcoming President Weah to Israel, President Herzog said it signified President Weah’s love for Israel and deep admiration for the Jewish people.

He said Israel takes its relations with Liberia very seriously as it was the first African nation to have established diplomatic relations with the Jewish State.

“We are anxious to foster our diplomatic ties with the opening of an embassy here in Israel,” President Herzog averred.

“With the opening of an embassy, Israel can do a lot with Liberia in many areas of cooperation such as agriculture, health, defense, and tourism.

On the international front, President Herzog offered to be of an advocate for the agenda of Liberia, disclosing that he will be addressing the joint session of the US Congress and would be willing to highlight Liberia’s case.

“I know of the great relations our three countries share,” referencing Liberia, Israel, and the United States.

On a lighter note, President Herzog expressed his delight about the footballing exploits of Timothy Weah, whose professional football skills are now acquired by the famous Italian Club giants Juventus.

“My family and I are great admirers of you, and now Timothy, your son. The People of Israel bless you and him, “President Herzog said.