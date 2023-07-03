MONROVIA-The National Elections Commission (NEC) has released statistics of the number of packages being picked and returned as of June 29, 2023 disclosing that over 3,000 aspirants have picked up the nomination packages.

In a statement issued over the weekend in Monrovia, NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne-Lasansah disclosed that 3,336 packages have been picked up with Independent Aspirants picking up 225 while political parties have so far picked up 2,970 packages from the Commission at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

According to the NEC boss, each political party is issued a package for 90 aspirants in four categories including 73 for Representative seats, 15 for Senate seats, one for Vice Presidential Seat, and one for Presidential Seat.

Commenting on packages returned thus far, Madam Lasanah disclosed that 27 Independent Candidates including 22 males and five females have picked up the nomination packages while 63 political parties that include 57 males and six females have also picked up the packages adding that the total number of packages returned amounts to 90.

Meanwhile, with just eleven more days to the nomination exercise presently ongoing at the Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has reiterated its stance on the extension of the deadline for the process.

In a statement issued over the weekend, NEC said there will be no extension of the nomination period. “Let me restate, the Commission will not extend this nomination period and aspirants are encouraged to make use of the 14 June to 14 July period provided,” NEC Chairman Davidetta Browne-Lasanah said.

On the procurement of election materials, the NEC boss added that the procurement process for non-sensitive materials for the October 10, 2023 Presidential and legislative Elections is progressing according to plan, with the expectation of delivery beginning in the month of July.