MONROVIA-The prime suspects in the alleged killing of Charloe Musu, Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott and three others have been released to their lawyers following a Writ of Habeas Corpus prayed for by lawyers representing the legal interest of the former Chief Justice of Liberia.

Yesterday morning Justice Scott along with three of her relatives, Ma Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, Gertrude Newton, and Alice Johnson were escorted at Criminal Court “C” presided over by Judge Blamo Dixon following a Writ of Habeas Corpus filed by their lawyers after the quartet was invited on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for further investigation into the murder of Charloe Musu, a daughter of the former Cllr. Scott.

The legal team of the former Chief Justice apparently saw a loophole in the process of charging Justice Scott and the three others and tried to capitalize on it. At precisely 15:15 GMT, they filed a petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus for the release of their clients.

In their seven-count petition to Criminal Court ‘C’ Judge Blamo Dixon, they said among other things, “That on February 22, 2023, during the early night hours, Petitioner’s home situated in Virginia was intruded by unknown persons who attacked petitioner and member of the household resulting to the deaths of Charloe Musu.

Following the incident, Co-Petitioner, Cllr. Gloria M. Musu-Scott reported the matter to the police on duty at Brewerville, but before this incident, two separate attacks were made at the Petitioners’ home, which were also reported to the Police.

Following the above-mentioned incidents, the police commenced an investigation with the petitioners on February 23, 2023 and the petitioners have since been cooperating with the police investigation. According to the team of lawyers of the former Chief Justice, during the investigation, the petitioners that reported the case were under pressure and treated as if they were the culprits.

They further alleged that on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, petitioners were by way of telephone called to appear and upon appearance the petitioners were arrested and detained in the presence of their counsels without formal charge.

According to Cllr. Scott’s legal team, this conduct on the part of the defendants is sufficient to trigger a Writ of Habeas Corpus. So, they prayed the court to produce the living bodies of Cllr. Scott, Ma Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, Gertrude Newton and Alice Johnson who were reportedly been held without charge by the LNP.

Following the hearing into the Writ of Habeas Corpus filed by the legal team of Cllr. Scott, the suspects, Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott, Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, Gertrude Newton, and Alice Johnson were released to their lawyers who signed for them at the court awaiting further action by Criminal Court “C.”

Addressing journalists at a specially arranged Ministry of Information press briefing earlier on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Deputy Police Inspector General for Crime Services, Prince Mulbah admitted that the Habeas Corpus Writ was filed against the LNP to produce the living bodies of the four suspects, but their lawyers will handle said matter with the court.

Deputy Inspector General Mulbah also said under the law there is a 48 hours period where the police can hold suspects as the investigation goes on, “So today their lawyer will address the Court’s order filed against the LNP.”

It can be recalled the home of former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott was allegedly attacked on three separate occasions by an unknown assailant (s) for reasons that have never been established by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other law enforcement agencies.

On the first and second attacks, Justice Scott reportedly alarmed and reported to the LNP and the Ministry of Justice that her home was attacked on two separate occasions, but no items were stolen. The police later admitted to the former Chief Justice’s assertion following public pressure and they had instituted an investigation before the third attack took place that led to the alleged murder of Justice Scott’s daughter, Charloe Musu.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Liberian National Police have declared Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee a free man as he has no link to the death of Charloe Musu, the daughter of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott.

According to Deputy Police Inspector General for Crime Services, Prince Mulbah, Mayor Koijee is being declared as a free man as there is no evidence to link him to the alleged Killing of Charloe Musu.