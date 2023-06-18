By Mark N. Mengonfia- mmenginfia@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Since the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings entered the body politics in Liberia he’s yet to reveal his stance on gay rights.

His opponents have on many occasions referred to him as a gay presidential aspirant, indirectly-a characterization he has also refuted many times.

Notwithstanding, the question about him being involved in gay activities keeps surfacing each time elections are around.

In one of his interviews with the late Mamadee Diakie of Truth FM at the time, Mr. Cummings said, “I have answered this question perhaps not too elegantly. And I used the word I’m ‘conflicted by the issue. Let me explain why.”

While responding on the gay issue, the CPP political leader noted, “It is a lifestyle I struggled with.” Though Mr. Cummings did not admit that he is gay in the interview with Diakie at the time, his response to the question continues to haunt him, especially during election times due to his controversial answer surrounding the gay issue.

During that interview, he skipped the question many times and called on Liberians to focus on the main issues which are jobs and other important things during the election rather than his stance on gay rights.

When he was pushed further Mr. Cummings said, “Mamadee, I think I have answered the way I feel comfortable. Get to be effective to go ahead; there will be a political answer that you know people will perhaps want to hear, but I got to be real honest and I want the Liberian people to see the real person and I will not change my answer because of different situations.”

Years have passed and the same question about his sexual habit continues to linger as Liberians are poised to go to elections this October.

Cummings has in recent days been touring Liberia ahead of the Presidential and Legislative Elections. He has gone to many places and landed in his county of origin, Maryland County.

Cummings was again confronted with the same issue of gay rights and support for that group of people in Maryland County.

In his reply, he said, “First of all, I have been married to Theresa for thirty-five years; we have two grown children in their thirties. I have my daughter Ayo and my son Boakai. My son is married; we have two granddaughters from that marriage. I’m a Christian and have no intention whatsoever to introduce or support gay lifestyle. So please be confident.

Cummings has repeatedly said his hands are clean and that he does not support gay rights nor being gay himself but the question keeps coming his way something he said is a political plot by his opponents.

He described the views of his political opponents that he is gay as absolutely nonsense.”