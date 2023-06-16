MAARGIBI-President, George M. Weah, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has put smiles on the faces of men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia by dedicating several new and renovated buildings for the Liberian soldiers.

The dedication of the housing project is in fulfillment of a commitment made by CIC Weah to members of the Armed Forces of Liberia in improving the well-being of the Liberian Army, a promise which came true yesterday, June 14, 2023.

The newly constructed buildings and rehabilitated ones are to be used by the Army, a move that has been described as a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the living standards and welfare of the AFL and their families.

President Weah speaking at the dedicatory ceremony held at the Edward Biyan Kesselle Barrack (EBK) along the RIA Highway, President Weah said the dedication of various newly-constructed and renovated buildings on various military bases in the country serves as a stark reminder of the commitment he made as Commander in Chief during celebrations of last year’s Armed Forces Day.

President Weah reminded the gathering that last year, he pledged to prioritize the well-being of the soldiers and their families adding, “I promised to provide the necessary resources to enhance their living conditions and ensure their welfare, despite budgetary constraints and competing demands.”

The Liberian leader said, “Today, I’m honored to stand before you, witnessing the fulfillment of that promise.”

He said the buildings stand as tangible symbols of the government’s commitment to providing the armed forces with the necessary infrastructures and facilities they deserve.

According to the President, the buildings will not only enhance the living conditions of the men and women in arms but also create an environment that raises morale and fosters a sense of pride within the armed forces.

He added, “As we cut the ribbon today, let us remember that this dedication ceremony represents more than just physical structures.”

President Weah also stressed his determination to invest in the welfare of the country’s armed forces by empowering them, amongst other things, to carry out their duties with even greater efficiency and dedication.

President Weah said the dedication of the structures is a demonstration of his government’s gratitude for their unwavering service and a reaffirmation that they (the government) will continue to support the soldiers in every way possible.

According to him, the dedication of the new structures is not an isolated event but rather a representation of a comprehensive effort to improve the barracks across the country.

He said other bases, including Camp Ware, the Coast Guard Base, and bases in Gbarnga, Buchanan, and Lofa are also benefitting from the housing expansion program.

Being a CIC, President Weah paid tribute to the men and women in Arms for serving diligently, sacrificing their comfort and safety to protect our beloved nation, intimating that he was under obligation to reciprocate their dedication by ensuring that their well-being is a major concern and a top priority.

According to him, the Government of Liberia owes them the highest level of care and support, not just for their own sake, but also for the stability and prosperity of the nation.

The President thanked those who worked for the realization of the project, including the AFL leadership, the Ministry of Defense, as well as the dedicated men and women who have worked tirelessly to bring the vision to fruition.

He called on all Liberians to continue to work together, hand in hand, to create the Armed Forces as a “Force for Good” in the protection and defense of the country and all who reside within her borders.