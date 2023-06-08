MONROVIA-President George Manneh Weah has said that the outcome of October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections will define Liberia’s future course.

In special remarks at a program marking the celebration of the 500th National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden held at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia, the Liberian leader pledged his government’s commitment to good governance, transparency, respect for human rights, promotion of climate and environmental protection and, above all, upholding peace and security in Liberia and the world.

President Weah noted that four months from now, Liberians will go to the polls to participate in Presidential and Legislative elections. He added, “As I have repeatedly said on many occasions, my Government promises to conduct these elections in a manner that is free, fair, transparent, and credible, that will meet the highest national and international standards so that the voice of our people will be heard and respected.

The Liberian Chief Executive added, “We are aware that the outcome of the October 10th elections will define our future course; whether they will enhance our growing democratic credentials and allow us to continue on the path of peace; or whether we will relapse into confusion and conflict.”

He noted that as the Political Leader of the Country, and Head of State and Government, he’s convinced that, with the full cooperation and support of Liberia’s international friends and partners, Liberians will achieve the desired objectives of these elections, and that Liberia will continue on the path of peace, security, and stability.

“We remain upbeat that the strength of our bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as we explore ever wider areas of heightened cooperation. Please be assured that Liberia remains committed to our common position on international affairs, including the advancement of global peace and security, rule-based international order, democracy, and the promotion of gender equality and human rights, including freedom for all peoples,” President Weah said.

The Liberian leader noted, “On this festive occasion commemorating the 500th Anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom of Sweden, it is my distinguished pleasure and honor, on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, to extend heartfelt congratulations and warmest felicitations to you, Mr. Ambassador, and through you, to His Royal Majesty King Carl the 16th Gustaf, King of Sweden, and to the Government and friendly People of Sweden, as you celebrate this major milestone in your country’s history.”

President Weah at the same time extended his heartfelt commendations to the Swedish People for achieving the remarkable feat of holding together as a nation-state for five centuries. “Five hundred years of existence as an independent state since 1523 is indeed a remarkable achievement worthy of celebration,” the President added.

President Weah said Liberia and Sweden have enjoyed excellent bilateral relations that have stood the test of time since 1958 that have grown from strength to strength throughout these sixty-five (65) years. He added that Sweden has been one of Liberia’s largest donors of foreign aid, which has extended over time into major development investment.

He pointed out that the people of Liberia particularly remember the involvement of Swedish industry in the Liberian American-Swedish Minerals Company (LAMCO) which operated in Liberia between 1963 to 1989. “It was the largest Swedish commercial investment in Africa at the time. Indeed, LAMCO transformed the socioeconomic and political landscape of Liberia,” he intimated.

According to President Weah, through the Swedish Government’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (SIDA), Sweden has been actively engaged with the post-conflict reconstruction and development of Liberia.

President Weah among other things concluded that “SIDA has given significant support to the work for peace, democracy, and human rights in Liberia, as well as economic development and environmental climate protection. We hail the work of SIDA and continue to be grateful to the Government of Sweden for this level of support and cooperation.”