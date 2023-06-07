MONROVIA-Barely days following an accusation that the President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate has donated vehicles to an opposition political party for campaign activities, the Grand Kru County lawmaker has described as baseless and totally untrue the information circulating on social media and other media platforms.

“Information that I donated vehicles to the UP is totally untrue, baseless, unfounded and has now become a smear campaign to distract the attention of our noble institution, the Coalition for Democratic Change,” Pro-tempore Albert Chie noted in a statement issued yesterday in Monrovia.

Making further clarification on the allegation, Pro-tempore Chie added, “On May 16, 2023, if you can recall, I left you with a caveat while delivering my opening statement at this second segment of the sixth session, stating. We are in an election year. Be careful to digest well what you hear and read, before you believe.”

He said as the wave of political tide rises in the country, political lies, character assassinations, rumors, and fabrication with the intent to deceive the masses will be the order of the day.

“Within a fortnight, precisely last week Thursday, the 25” of May, 2023, I was appalled by news that social media and a few radio stations have been parading with information alleging that I purchased a certain number of vehicles for the Unity Party. Some said 8, others 10, 15, and up to 25 pickups. Opportunists have just added 73 bikes to the list and may add more items before the weekends,” the Grand Kru County Senator added.

Pro-tempore Chie went on, “This information that I donated vehicles to the UP is totally untrue, baseless, unfounded and has now become a smear campaign to distract the attention of our noble institution, the mighty Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

He further clarified that “At no time have I purchased any vehicle for or made a donation of any kind, directly or indirectly, or requested any individual or business, directly or indirectly, to make a donation to the Unity Party or any other opposition political party, institution, and individual.”

According to him, these lies are said to have started as the result of panic by some persons when information was posted on social media that the Unity Party had acquired 15 pickups and 73 motorbikes.

“This situation is now being exploited by some opportunists who are constantly placing more inciting information on social media to confuse and laugh at the CDC and nourish confusion among its rank and file,” Senator Chie said.

He added that the opposition Unity Party is quite aware that he has made no donation to its institution.

“I challenge anyone in this country to provide evidence that I have made a donation of vehicles or any item, directly or indirectly, to any opposition political party. If you have such evidence, please provide it to the press for publication. I do not sneak and I have no need whatsoever to sneak, Pro-tempore Chie clarified.

Commenting further, Senator Chie noted, “Let me state here that I remain committed fully to the CDC and use this opportunity to thank many Cdcians and other supporters of the CDC who have expressed, both privately and publicly, that they don’t believe the false allegations against me and have named some of those behind this false accusation and black lie.”

The Senate Pro-tempore pointed out that for the opinion polls he has seen, the CDC is in a comfortable position and will retain the Presidency whether on the first ballot or the second ballot adding, “There is no need for any person to panic when there is news that a certain political party has brought in or purchased certain number of vehicles or some logistics.”

Commenting further, the Grand Kru Senator noted that the government, despite a few challenges there, has done well for the people, and in his mind, the Liberian people will give them a second chance to complete the various projects and programs they have started all around the country.

Among other things, Pro-tempore Chie noted, “In conclusion, may I reiterate to my fellow Liberians, we are in an election year. Be careful to digest well what you hear and read, before you believe.”

He said during this period, political lies, character assassinations, rumors, and fabrication with the intent to deceive the masses will be the order of the day.

He added, “To my fellow Cdcians, “Let us avoid intruders from dividing us to achieve their goals; let us remain focused and steadfast in achieving our mandate. Remember, as the Swahili proverb states “Unity is strength, division is weakness.”