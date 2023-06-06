MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and the European Union (EU) has signed US$88 Million Dollars support program.

The signature ceremony kick-started the new phase of the EU-Liberia development partnership, for which a total of US$210 million US dollars have been earmarked.

According to the agreement, four programs signed cover the areas of electoral support, technical and vocational education, food systems, and forestry and conservation. European Union Ambassador Laurent Delahousse stressed that the partnership has built a strong tie with Liberia since 1973.

“The four new programs we are signing today kick off a new phase of EU support from 2021 to 2027. There are additional four programs that will be signed next year with the EU-Liberia partnership.” Amb. Delahousse added.

At the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Samuel Tweh signed on behalf of Liberia the four new support programs of the European Union to Liberia, totaling US$88 million dollars, and will be implemented in line with the Team Europe approach, working together with the EU Member States represented in Liberia.

Minister Tweh relished the 50 years of partnership with the European Union stating that is of no waste and that their impact is vehemently making a positivity on the growth and development in supporting the Pro-Poor Agenda for Peace and Prosperity of this government.

He termed said initiative as a global initiative committing to fulfilling the purpose of the programs.

Liberia’s Finance Minister said though the challenge of Liberia is transforming the potential into reality, Liberia remains step-fast in tackling those areas which need to be carefully underscored.

“We are to maximize the opportunity that exists in this area of the partnership to deliver better for the Liberian people. Let’s use this momentum that the EU can be a friendship partnership for countries in the world and that it must begin with Liberia”. Finance Minister Samuel Tweh asserted.

Meanwhile, the signing ceremony took Monday, June 5, 2023, at the headquarters of the European Union in Monrovia.