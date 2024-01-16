20 YRS. OLD MAN UNDER PROBE

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-jan-16-TNR: A man believed to be in his late twenties; Saylee Peters is currently undergoing police investigation for reportedly shooting his friend, Mulbah Flomo in his leg with a firearm in District Four, Montserrado County.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the perpetrator committed the act on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Soul Clinic Community, after a heated argument between him and the victim.

The eyewitnesses narrated that Saylee Peter took a coconut belonging to Mulbah Flomo” something they say triggered the argument. In arguing, Saylee Peter threatened to harm Mulbah Flomo. eyewitnesses testified that Mulbah Flomo took it as a joke and left with Saylee Peter for a walk.

Mr. Peters has however attributed his action to what he called a mistake, asking the Liberia National Police to pardon him. The National Police Duport Road Detachment is yet to establish where the perpetrator got the firearm from.

Meanwhile, Mulbah Flomo is currently seeking treatment at the Benson Hospital in Paynesville while Saylee Peters is in Police custody awaiting further trial and subsequent detailed investigation.

The family of Mulbah Flomo said the law should take serious action against Saylee Peter because such an act has led the entire community in shock.

The Liberia National Police pleaded with the family of Mulbah Flomo to be patient as the investigation is ongoing. They cautioned all media reporters and community dwellers to stop fueling the incident and wait for justice to be done.