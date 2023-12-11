18 Month-Old Baby Drowns To Death

Report emanating from northern county of Nimba says an 18 month old baby has been found dead after getting drowned in the stream near the Bypass Community recently.

According to report from the county, the incident occurred in Tappita City, Nimba. Information gathered revealed that the Baby named Sampson Bueh drowned while he had followed his mother to a neighbor’s house for palm nuts.

On finding the baby’s body, residents from the nearby community contacted the county Police foe intervention. They responded according to report, immediately called the police who went on the scene and spoke with the baby’s family. They even questioned the baby’s mother and other family members.

Speaking to little Sampson’s mother, Patricia Bueh, she narrated that she has come to Beuhley with her second child to seek medical attention at the Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police in Nimba County has sent a 15-man coroner jury to investigate the case. The Police started researching the case to collect evidence from nearby people residents. They even investigated the baby’s family, including his mother and family members, to check if the incident was natural disaster or if there was any foul play.

Presently, the Police have not gotten any clue or lead into the case. However, the investigation continues. The reports from the jurors indicated that there was no foul play. Little Sampson died as a result of drowning.

The Police have claimed that children at that age are said to be troublesome calling on mothers and parents to pay keen attention to them. They urged everyone to be careful of their ward’s safety, especially while treating them at home.

The Liberia National Police have also urged the people to be careful and keep the kids away from harmful substances or the environment. They also paid their warm feelings and sympathy to the bereaved family in Tappita.