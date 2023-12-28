100M Needed To End Sewage Crisis In Monrovia

Damaged sewage system has resulted to the discharge of raw sewage into the streets, leading to serious population in parts of central Monrovia.

This deteriorating state of the sewerage system has not only caused severe environmental hazards but also poses a significant threat to public health. Cognizant of this, Dr. Nathaniel BlamaSr., Liberia’s former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and current Relations Manager at Ivanhoe Liberia, says the West African state (Liberia), will need at least US$100,000,000 (Hundred million United States dollars), to curb the current wave of environmental crisis (Damaged sewerage system) that has engulfed major streets in central Monrovia.

In a recent interview with a local daily, Dr. Nathaniel Blama Sr., emphasized the dire consequences of neglecting the sewerage system in the heart of Monrovia. He stated, “There are several factors, one is the infrastructure that is lay underground host sewerage lines they are all corroded and has been damaged, most of them were placed there more than fifty or thirty years ago.”

He believes considering that it has not been changed, most of them have broken up, thus creating room for pollution as the particles use the unusual side (s) if it can’t easily flow through the sewerage lines. The Environmental expert says- “Considering the resettlement, the design and the construction, it will cost at least hundred million United States dollars.”

While it (Pollution) also extends to water (River, etc…), the unhealthy situation also has what it takes to results to contamination. This contamination poses a serious risk of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and dysentery, which can spread rapidly and have devastating effects on public health.

Because of this and several other reasons, Dr. Nathaniel BlamaSr., stressed that immediate action is required to address this environmental hazard. He proposed a budget of one hundred million United States dollars to restore and upgrade the sewerage system in central Monrovia. This budget, according to him, would cover the repair of damaged pipes, the installation of modern wastewater treatment facilities, and the implementation of a comprehensive maintenance plan.

As vividly seen in several parts of central Monrovia, the untreated sewerages have also led to the release of toxic gases into the air, contributing to air pollution in different areas. The foul odor emanating from the sewerage system has become unbearable for residents, affecting their quality of life.

But the environmental expert attributes the unhealthy issues a lot of streets and communities in central Monrovia are confronted with, to the inability or deliberate unwillingness of residents to properly manage their waste.

“Another factor is the way we manage our waste. People have waste in their homes and when they want to dispose it, they wait at night when everyone is sleeping they throw it in the sewerage system. Most of our wastes generated are plastic waste, they do not easily get degraded so they stay permanently in the environment for sometimes so it blocks sewerage systems and also create problems sending flow or sewerages back.”

The former Executive Director of the EPA called for increased public awareness and education on the importance of proper waste management and the consequences of neglecting infrastructure.