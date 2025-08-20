🔴BREAKING NEWS: Men are in short supply worldwide

|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UN releases demographic report for the first quarter of 2025.
There are 7.8 billion people on planet Earth.
– Women = 5.6 billion breaths
– men = 2.2 billion
So the UN advises women to be cautious in their attitude towards men, because out of 2.2 billion men:
– 1 billion married already
– 130 million in jail
– 70 million suffer from mental health problems and various illnesses.
That means there are only about 1 billion men available for marriage.
And who is this billion :
– 56% are unemployed
– 3% of them are gay
– 1% are Catholic priests.
– 10% are parents or close relatives
– 30% over 65 years old
Comments are closed.