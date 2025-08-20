🔴BREAKING NEWS: Men are in short supply worldwide

Breaking NewsInternational News
By Famatta Clark 181
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

UN releases demographic report for the first quarter of 2025.

There are 7.8 billion people on planet Earth.

– Women = 5.6 billion breaths
– men = 2.2 billion

So the UN advises women to be cautious in their attitude towards men, because out of 2.2 billion men:

– 1 billion married already
– 130 million in jail
– 70 million suffer from mental health problems and various illnesses.

That means there are only about 1 billion men available for marriage.

And who is this billion :

– 56% are unemployed
– 3% of them are gay
– 1% are Catholic priests.
– 10% are parents or close relatives
– 30% over 65 years old

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Famatta Clark 40 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.