Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outletsĀ Ā including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer andĀ Ā did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for ReutersĀ

Ā He holds firstĀ Ā MA with honors in InternationalĀ Ā Relations and aĀ Ā candidate for second master in International Peace studies and ConflictĀ Ā Resolution from the University of Liberia.Ā