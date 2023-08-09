𝗦𝗧. 𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗚𝗘 CLOSED AGAIN 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘

The Ministry of Public Works with support from Arcelor Mittal-Liberia on Tuesday (yesterday), August 8, 2023, began conducting routine maintenance on the St. John River Bridge. The maintenance work began yesterday at 9:00 AM.

The Government of Liberia has ordered a temporary closure of the St. John River Bridge between Hartford and Buchanan City. The St. John Bridge connects Montserrado to Buchanan, Rivercess, and Sinoe Counties in Liberia.

“All motorists are hereby advised not to use the main route. The public is therefore advised not to travel with their vehicles by 9:00 AM tomorrow,” the release quoted the Public Works Ministry yesterday. The LNP expresses regret for any inconveniences this road closure might have caused you but assures the public that Cars will be allowed at certain intervals during the maintenance work.

It can be recalled that on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 8: 34PM two of the bearings under the St. John River Bridge were reported damaged to the Ministry of Public Works and County Authorities.

ArcelorMittal-Liberia collaborated with Public Works and other companies to carry out a 3-month guarantee of repairs. However, additional maintenance work is expected to go on the bridge.