𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗵, Kru Town Elders 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 T𝗼 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗼𝗼𝗻

The Governor and Elders of the Borough of New Kru Town on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon at his Capitol Building office.

The delegation presented a three-year strategic plan for the development of the borough and commended the Speaker for ensuring that, for the first time in history, New Kru Town was captured in the National Budget.

Speaking on behalf of the Elders, the Vice Governor for Administration Mr. Nelson Sekeh emphasized the need for the Legislature to grant the Borough audience in order to formally present and preserve the unique history of New Kru Town.

In response, Speaker Koon reaffirmed his commitment to the Borough, noting that the inclusion of New Kru Town in the national budget fulfills a promise he made. He stressed the importance of properly documenting the Borough’s history for archival purposes so that future generations can better understand its significance.

“This is the first time the Borough has been allotted a slot in the National Budget,” Speaker Koon said. “As you rightly mentioned, New Kru Town is the third borough in the world. Its history must be properly recorded and preserved in the national archives so that our children and generations to come will understand the struggles and achievements of their forebears.”

Speaker Koon further highlighted the historical role of New Kru Town in the establishment of the Freeport of Monrovia, stressing that the borough should have benefited from the economic activities of the Freeport through social corporate responsibilities and government interventions.

Commenting on the Borough’s three-year plan, Speaker Koon acknowledged the structure and vision contained in the document but encouraged adjustments to ensure realistic costing and implementation.

He assured the Governor Robert Teah and Elders of his office’s support in presenting their history and strategic plan before the full plenary of the House of Representatives for consideration.