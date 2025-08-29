‘𝐔.𝐒. 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐩𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫 F𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Office of Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence has clarified that she did not attend Liberia’s 178th Flag Day celebration because she is currently out of the country.

President Joseph Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, House Speaker Richard Koon, and Pro-Tempore Karngar-Lawrence were all notably absent from Monday’s official program.

The Pro-Tempore Office explained that she is in the United States to serve as keynote speaker at the annual convention of the United Bassa Organizations in the Americas (UNIBOA), the umbrella body for Bassa-speaking citizens living in the U.S. and beyond.

Meanwhile, neither the Executive Mansion, the Office of the Vice President, nor the House of Representatives has issued any official statement regarding the absence of President Boakai, Vice President Koung, and Speaker Koon from the Flag Day program.